30daysrantchallenge: Nigerians decry hardship, rally support for corper threatened for criticising Tinubu 

Nigerians on social media platform, X, on Sunday, started #30daysrantchallenge trend in solidarity with Lagos-based National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Ushie Uguamaye, following allegations of threats from the government agency for criticising President Bola Tinubu over economic hardship in the country.

Uguamaye said NYSC threatened her over viral TikTok video criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Uguamaye, known on TikTok as #talktoraye, recently shared a video expressing her dissatisfaction with the current state of Nigeria’s economy under President Tinubu’s leadership.

In the video, she lamented the escalating economic hardship, while openly criticising President Tinubu, labelling him a “terrible leader,” whose government has brought suffering to Nigerians, while and questioning the government’s commitment to alleviating citizens’ suffering.

The youth corper lamented that while house rent and prices of food items have hit the roof, corps members are still being paid N33,000 which according to her, is not enough for only transport in a month.

Following the video’s widespread circulation, Uguamaye alleged that she received threats from NYSC officials, pressuring her to delete the content. She expressed concerns for her safety, claiming that her personal details had been leaked and that she had been summoned to report to the NYSC office.

Nigerians rally in support

Meanwhile, following the development, many X users have taken to the social media platform to do videos of themselves sharing their own struggles with the economy, while also calling out Tinubu.

Advertisement

Many also slammed the administration for it’s inability to implement the N77,000 allowance promised corpers since last year.

OMÓTÁRÁ LAWRENCE @_theladymo, wrote, “NYSC pay Corpers #33,000/month, which is just #396,000 a year.

“You have to pay rent, feed yourself three times a day, cover electricity bills, transport fares, along with other essential expenses inside the same #33,000.

“You work Monday to Friday, sometimes Saturday, leaving no time to take on side jobs for extra income. Even #77,000 wouldn’t be enough!!!”

Another user, Alabi, @the Lawrenz-, said, “They cannot implement the 77k allowance for NYSC members but lawmakers can get hardship, newspaper, car maintenance allowance..

They can earmark #21 billion for VICE PRESIDENT’S LODGE/QUARTERS/RESIDENCE… but they don’t have money to pay corpers 77k monthly.

Jamila, @mobytoolz, said, “Sooo NYSC knows how to find Corpers in less than 24hours but can’t find them When they get kidnapped. Wawwwu”

On his part, Daniel Regha, @Daniel Regha, said, “So NYSC can easily call someone to allegedly make threats over a video, but when corpers get k’dnapped they can’t put in the same effort to ensure their quick rescue? Good to know. I blame the one calling her ma, my respect would’ve left thru the window after such tone.”

Atiku, Amnesty others warn against victimising corper

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Amnesty International Nigeria, among others have also backed Uguamaye, warning against victimising her.

In his reaction ex-VP Atiku Abubakar publicly admired Uguamaye’s courage and wisdom, likening her to historic female activists such as Gambo Sawaba, Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, and Margaret Ekpo, who played pivotal roles in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Atiku emphasised that instead of facing hostility, Uguamaye deserved encouragement and support, describing her as a “shining emblem of the Nigerian youth” and a testament to the potential of future leaders emerging from the current generation.

“Rather than being met with hostility, Raye deserves encouragement and support. She is a shining emblem of the Nigerian youth—a testament to the long-held promise that the leaders of tomorrow are already among us, ready to shape a better future,” Atiku said.

International Human Rights organisation, Amnesty International condemned the alleged threats and intimidation directed at Uguamaye.

In an X post on its official, #AmnestyNigeria handle, the organisation asserted that it was within her rights to express discontent peacefully and criticised the authorities for allegedly threatening her over her opinions on rampant inflation.

It urged the government to prioritise addressing the country’s economic challenges rather than targeting individuals expressing dissenting views.

“Amnesty International strongly condemns threats and intimidation directed at a lady who posted TikTok video lamenting the current escalating economic hardship. The lady alleged that NYSC officials #officialnyscng threatened her for refusing to delete the video.

“It is perfectly within her right to express discontent peacefully. Instead of threatening her for her opinions on rampant inflation, the authorities should be prioritising addressing the country’s economic woes.

Advertisement

“The Nigerian authorities must stop responding with violence and threats to individuals and groups who express dissenting opinions — in utter disregard for Nigerian constitution and international law. Holding and voicing dissenting views is not a crime.”, the group stated.

Similarly, human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, condemned the alleged threats against Uguamaye, emphasising that the NYSC must uphold the rights of its members and ensure their safety at all times.

He argued that expressing dissenting opinions is a fundamental right protected by the Nigerian Constitution and international laws.

“Criticising the President or the government is not an offence under the NYSC Act (see Section 13). It is also not an offence under the NYSC Bye-Laws (see Section 4 of the Revised Bye-Laws, 2011),” he stated via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

“First, corps members are not civil or public servants. Section 2 of the NYSC Act states that every eligible Nigerian shall be called up for a one-year national service. It is national service, not federal or civil service,” he explained.

Another lawyer, Festus Ogun, expressed dismay over the situation, stating that the NYSC should serve as a beacon of support for its members rather than a source of intimidation.

He highlighted the importance of allowing citizens, especially the youth, to voice their concerns without fear of retribution.

“Criticising an incompetent regime is a fundamental right guaranteed under Section 39 of the 1999 Constitution. The NYSC Act or Bye-Laws are not superior to the sacred provisions of the Constitution,” Ogun stated.

He further contended that any NYSC rule restricting corps members from addressing the press cannot override the constitutional right to free speech.

Advertisement

Controversial social media critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, also aired his views on the matter through a video on his social media platforms.

He urged the NYSC to address the allegations transparently and protect the rights of its members, while also calling on the public to support individuals like Uguamaye who courageously spoke out against perceived injustices.

Meanwhile, according to the NYSC Bye-Laws (Revised 2011), corps members are prohibited from being rude to constituted authority during their primary assignments.

“Every member shall: Not be rude to constituted authority. Any member who is rude to constituted authority shall be tried by the Corps Disciplinary Committee and, if found guilty, be liable to extension of service for a period not less than thirty (30) days with half pay”, Section 3 (27) of the NYSC bye-laws state.

However, as of the time of filing this report, there had been no official statement from the NYSC regarding the allegations made by Uguamaye.

Efforts to reach the acting Director, Information and Public Relations of the NYSC, Caroline Embu, proved abortive as she responded to neither calls nor WhatsApp messages by our correspondent