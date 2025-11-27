‘3 Years of Monumental Achievements’: Akinleye Felicitates Governor Adeleke

Alhaji Kazeem Akinleye, Chief of Staff to the Osun State Governor, has praised the administration of Governor Ademola Adeleke, describing the last three years as a period marked by uncommon leadership, impactful governance, and monumental achievements. He conveyed this in a statement personally signed on Thursday, congratulating the Governor on his third anniversary in office.

Akinleye said Governor Adeleke’s tenure has ushered in unprecedented progress across Osun State, noting remarkable advancements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, economic development, and youth empowerment.

“Today, we pause to celebrate a remarkable milestone in the journey of Osun State’s development-the third anniversary of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s leadership,” he said. “In just three years, he has redefined governance, showing that true leadership is measured by tangible progress, lasting impact, and the transformation of lives.”

He highlighted sweeping improvements in road construction and rehabilitation, which he said have enhanced mobility, boosted commerce, and connected communities across urban and rural areas. He noted that the revitalisation of the state’s infrastructure reflects a government focused on service delivery and inclusive progress.

On healthcare, Akinleye pointed to the rehabilitation of primary health centres, improved access to medical services, and the provision of essential equipment, describing these as vital steps that have restored dignity and strengthened public health outcomes for families across the state.

He also commended the administration’s investment in education, citing the renovation of public schools, repositioning of tertiary institutions, and the reinstatement of scholarship programmes. He added that youth-oriented initiatives such as the Imole Youth Corps have provided thousands of young people with meaningful engagement and opportunities for growth.

Speaking on energy and rural development, the Chief of Staff noted strategic electricity projects-including the relocation of the 33KV feeder line from Ilesha to Osunjela and the installation of transformers in several communities-which have expanded power supply and reinforced socioeconomic development.

Akinleye further applauded Governor Adeleke’s economic reforms, noting support for farmers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses through mechanised agriculture, cooperative empowerment, mining reforms, and initiatives in the digital economy, which have collectively positioned Osun as an investment-ready state.

“What distinguishes Governor Adeleke is his commitment to public service, integrity, and inclusive governance,” he said. “Workers, pensioners, and everyday citizens feel the impact of an administration that listens, responds, and acts with decisiveness. His leadership has set a benchmark for measurable, equitable, and sustainable progress.”

He concluded by expressing deep admiration for the Governor, describing him as “a visionary whose stewardship has restored hope and charted a path toward enduring prosperity for Osun State.”

“On this momentous day, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my father, my principal, and my boss,” Akinleye said. “May Governor Adeleke continue to lead with wisdom, courage, and compassion, sustaining these transformative strides and steering Osun State to even greater heights through 2030 and beyond.”