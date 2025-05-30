2026: Okada, Marwa operators endorse Gov Adeleke for second term

Okada Riders and Marwa Operators in Osun State, under the aegis of the Osun State Transport Management System (OSTMS), have unanimously endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office.

The endorsement was made during a well-attended event on Thursday, themed “Okada and Marwa Day plus Endorsement of Mr. Governor for Second Term.” The gathering highlighted the growing appreciation of the transport sector for Governor Adeleke’s inclusive leadership and pro-people policies.

In his remarks, the State Chairman of the association, Comrade Oyeniyi Sikiru, commended the governor for his impactful achievements across key sectors such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. He noted that Adeleke’s people-focused administration has positively transformed the livelihoods of transport workers and other informal sector players.

“Governor Adeleke has not only recognized us but has also prioritized our welfare through policies that have improved our working conditions and income,” Sikiru said. “His administration has created an enabling environment for small businesses to thrive, especially in the transport sector.”

The association further praised the governor’s leadership style, describing it as “inclusive, transparent, and accountable.” Members expressed unwavering confidence in Adeleke’s ability to continue delivering the dividends of democracy and to lead Osun State to greater prosperity if re-elected.

Responding on behalf of the governor, the Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Sesan Oyedele, thanked the transport operators for their show of support and pledged continued government commitment to their welfare.

“We deeply appreciate your endorsement and solidarity,” Oyedele said. “This administration will not relent in pursuing policies that improve your livelihoods and promote dignity of labour.”

The endorsement by Okada and Marwa operators—key players in the state’s informal economy—is seen as a significant boost to Governor Adeleke’s re-election bid, reflecting growing grassroots support for his administration.

As the 2026 governorship election draws closer, the show of solidarity from this critical sector underscores a groundswell of public trust in Adeleke’s leadership and vision for a progressive and inclusive Osun State.