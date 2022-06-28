By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

About 10,000 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the July 16th governorship election in the state.

The defectors included factional chairman of the party, Wale Ojo, former members of the legislature at state and national level and other leaders of the party.

Leading the crowd of defectors was Hon. Ojo; Hon. Albert Adeogun, running mate to the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke in the 2018 governorship election; Ayodele Asalu (Asler), House of Representatives aspirant in Ede Federal Constituency and Soji Ibikunle, a party stalwart.

The defectors whose numbers cut across different wards, Local Government Areas and Federal Constituencies of the state, were formally received into the ruling party at the Freedom Park, Osogbo, the state capital, on Tuesday, exactly 18 days to the governorship election.

While receiving the defectors, the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, welcomed them for taking a right decision to join the development train of the progressive government in the State.

Omisore who described their choice as noble and thoughtful said they were back into the family that provides an atmosphere of equality and justice.

According to him: “We have received you wholeheartedly and welcomed you into an atmosphere of equality and justice. We invite you to join hands with us and let us work together for the development of our beloved Osun and our nation”.

Addressing the ecstatic defectors and party faithful, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola commended the new members for taking a bold and decisive step to enhance their political stature, saying that APC is known for fair play.

In his words: “I congratulate our friends and brothers who have made a critical decision for their political careers and fortunes. You have come at the right time and you have nothing to fear. You are already members, there will be no discrimination whatsoever. Senator Omisore is a testimony that our party values people of substance and gives a fair chance to all”.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hon. Wale Ojo attributed their decision to defect to the ruling party to the need to align with a symbol of excellence and progress in Governor Oyetola.

“Joining the opposition in Osun is like joining forces with wasters. Parties that have become serial failures are not worth following for anyone who is serious and driven by excellence. That is why we have come to align with a symbol of excellence and progress in Governor Oyetola”, Ojo said.

Corroborating Ojo’s position, Albert Adeogun, running mate of PDP’s candidate in the 2018 governorship election, lauded Oyetola for bringing stability to the troubled political situation of the state, adding that a vote for Oyetola is a vote for liberation.

“Today, we have come to align with the progressive party to contribute to the great work that is being done. We hail the governor, who in spite of the lean purse of the state has steadied the sinking ship.

“When we belonged to the opposition, we had strong campaign messages against APC, but Oyetola has attended to all those issues and taken away the venom of PDP. Every citizen should be informed and guided that a vote for Oyetola is a vote for liberation”, Adeogun added.

Also, Ayodele Asalu, Soji Ibikunle and Lanre Arogundade, described Oyetola as a faithful and true leader who evidently is in government to serve.

They also lauded Oyetola for what they described as high-impact infrastructural development which their respective local governments have benefitted from.

In their separate remarks, the Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye; the Director-General of Oyetola Re-election Campaign Council, Sen. Bashiru Ajibola; Osun APC Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun; former Osun Deputy Governor, Mrs. Titi Laoye-Ponle; welcomed the new members into the party just as they assured them of equal opportunities.