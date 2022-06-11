2023: Yahaya Bello donates presidential campaign office to Tinubu

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has donated his presidential campaign office to Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tinubu defeated Bello, among others to clinch the ruling party’s presidential ticket on Wednesday, after polling 1,271 votes, while Bello secured 47 votes to place 5th.

The Kogi governor announced his decision to donate the campaign office in a letter of congratulations addressed to the APC presidential candidate, and dated June 9, 2022.

“Accordingly, and as far as I am concerned, all competitions within the APC ended yesterday at the Eagle Square with your emergence as our candidate for the 2023 presidential election. The task that now lies before all of us as loyal APC members is to support you to fairly and roundly defeat the opposition at all levels in the 2023 general election and elect you to the presidency,” the letter reads.

“This is a task to which I am firmly committed with the full complement of the resources at my disposal, including a well-fitted and functional Campaign Secretariat, all of which I now place under your command.”

Tinubu had on Friday, paid a visit to Bello at the campaign office, where he thanked him for the donation.

“If the mood will reflect the day, I will spend the night here. I say thank you very much for donating a befitting office for us to continue to struggle,” Tinubu said.

“We will use our intellectual inquisitiveness, build a nation of sound minds, sound people, elevate our people, extract them from poverty