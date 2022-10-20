Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said Nigerians must look beyond tribe and religion and elect a person who is competent as president in 2023.

The Benue State governor who gave the advice when he received Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in Makurdi on Wednesday, said he would have worked for the victory of the former Anambra State governor if he were not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ortom said the 2023 presidential election will be a three-horse race between Obi, Atiku Abubakar of PDP, and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, Nigerians need to assess the three presidential candidates and elect the person “who has the capacity to deliver and make things work for our country Nigeria.

“Let us be factual. Let us be frank with ourselves because we are toying with our future. A country of over 200 million people deserves a better leadership that is proactive, has foresight and vision to make things work for our country,” he said.

“I look forward that these three candidates of the various political parties will meet and say ‘look, let this man go’.

“I am in PDP and I am working for PDP. But I tell you, if I was not in PDP, you will see me working for Peter Obi. But I am in PDP. Let’s see how things work out.”