The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially thrown the contest for its presidential ticket open to all geopolitical zones.

This is against the expectations of its southern stakeholders who had clamoured for the presidential ticket to be zoned to the south.

The main opposition party disclosed this in a communique issued at the end of its 96th NEC meeting held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at its national secretariat, in Abuja.

The party, at the meeting, appointed David Mark, a former senate president as chairman of its convention committee.

“After a very extensive deliberation, NEC aligned with the recommendation of the PDP National Zoning Committee that the presidential election should now be left open. The party should also work towards consensus candidate where possible,” the communique read.

“NEC noted the recommendation of the Zoning Committee that in the interest of justice and fair play, the Party should take decision on zoning timeously so as to prevent complications to the process.

“NEC ratified the conduct of the Presidential Primary (Special National Convention) to elect our Party’s Presidential Candidate on Saturday May 28 to Sunday May 29, 2022 in Abuja

“NEC approved the setting up of the National Convention Organizing Committee and approved the appointment of His Excellency, Senator David Mark as Chairman, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as Deputy Chairman and His Excellency Barr. Ibrahim Shema as Secretary.

“NEC assured of free, fair, credible and transparent processes for the emergence of our Party’s Candidates for all elective positions in the 2023 general elections.”