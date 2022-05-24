2023: PDP governors meet Obasanjo behind closed doors
Wike, Obasanjo, Ortom

Governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday, met with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president, in Abeokuta ahead of its presidential primary and 2023 general elections.

L-R: Duke, Makinde, Wike, Onaway, Ortom

Those at the meeting were Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue; Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo and Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers.
Donald Duke, former governor of Cross River, also attended the meeting.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors, took place at the residence of the former president in Abeokuta, the Ogun capital.

Speaking on the purpose of the meeting, Wike, presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Obasanjo was consulted on national issues.

