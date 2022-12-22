Igboekulie, an Igbo sociopolitical group, has has noted that Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate is the most qualified to lead the country in 2023.

The group in a statement signed by its President, Mr. Benjamin Onuora, and the Secretary, Mr. Ben Obidegwu, said Obi has the capacity and competency to pilot the affairs of the country and called on all Nigerians to vote for the LP’s standard bearer in the presidential election next year for progress and equity.

According to the group, an opportunity to have a man like Obi to provide needed credible and strategic leadership comes to a nation once in a while.

The group said Obi is a man that ticks all the presidential boxes in Nigeria today, as he is well educated, experienced, disciplined, frugal, humble, exposed, empathetic, understands banking and finance, and promotes charity across Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Never in the political history of Nigeria has a candidate joined a moribund political party and within a few months, turned it into a national movement for the emancipation of Nigerians from oppression, hunger, illiteracy, and hopelessness.

“While his main opponents are busy accusing each other of corruption in and out of public service, Obi’s only fault is that he did not steal Anambra State funds, but saved N75 billion for the succeeding administration.

“Yet, he built roads, schools, hospitals, provided security, paid all state employees and contractors, and left no debts for his successor. Under him, Anambra state came first in WAEC examinations, Millennium Development Goals implementation, road infrastructure, etc.

“While Igboekulie urges Nigerians to vote for credible and competent leaders in the governorship, national and state assembly elections across different political parties, we believe that an opportunity to have a man like Peter Obi of the Labour Party to provide needed credible and strategic leadership comes to a nation once in a while.

“Let us not miss this. Nigeria needs massive foreign and local investments to survive. These investments will not come unless the new president is honest and transparent in the eyes of Nigerians and foreign investors.

“Corruption cannot be reduced in Nigeria unless the president and his vice have no corruption baggage, are demonstrably transparent and lead by example.

“To banish poverty in Nigeria and infuse hope in the youths, we need a detribalised Nigerian to lead us. A new Nigeria is indeed possible with the lofty ideas espoused in the manifesto of the Labour Party and Peter Obi.”