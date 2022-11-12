2023: No one wants failure, you cannot give up on us - Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has begged Nigerians not to abandon the ruling party ahead of the 2023 election, as according to him, nobody wants failure.

Tinubu spoke at the funeral service of his late mother of the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu held at the Cathedral Church of St Andrew’s, Imola, Owo.

Tinubu, assured Nigerians the “APC would do better,”

He said, “Thank God we are alive, there might be weaknesses and inadequacies in expectation.

“No one wants failure. You cannot give up on us. We will do better. We will contribute to the improvement you might want.

Earlier, in his sermon, Revd Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi, lamented that “The poor are getting poor. Nigeria needs a change that will ensure safety and security in villages.

Rev Fagbemi said that “We need a government that understands economics. Life is hard in this country. Let our leaders be careful to help us move things forward. The best place to start campaign is hospital.”

He told Tinubu that God has placed him where he is going to make a difference.

“Go to hospitals and schools and see what Nigeria is like. I encourage you to go to FMC here in Owo to campaign and see what the future holds.

Revd Fagbemi urged Governor Akeredolu and his siblings to immortalise their mother because she lived a life of service to God and humanity.

President Muhammadu Buhari, speaking through the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the life of the mother of the Ondo Governor deserved celebration.

According to him, “Today is a day of great joy. We have reached where we must celebrate one the greatest legacy.

” It is a time to celebrate Mama because of the great deeds. The life of Grace Akeredolu is a life worthy of celebration. She lost her husband at the age of 50 and lived up to 90.

” She brought up her children. She made a great effort at raising four boys

“She did very well indeed. We must thank God because not only did she bring up her children well but all of them are successful.

“What we must celebrate most is her service to God and mankind. We celebrate the life of a great woman, a woman who served God well and her community

Governor Akeredolu, in a response to sermon, said there were crops of politicians in the Southwest that the people could be very proud of.

Akeredolu said “We have listened to to your political sermon. It was wonderful listening to the sermon. I will not contend with you but I know as politicians we are doing our best. It might not be good for everybody.

“You should also say the things we have done. Continue to pray for us so that we will do our best.

“We will look at it. It is not that we are not trying. We have our shortcomings. We have crops of politicians in the Southwest we can be very proud of.

The governor expressed optimism that the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, would emerged victorious at the tribunal.

Other dignitaries present at the service include, Governors of Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun;Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Osun, Gboyega Oyetola and Oyo, Engr Seyi Makinde, represented by his wife, Olufunke.

Also in attendance include, former Governors of Ekiti state, Dr Kayode Fayemi and wife, Erelu Bisi; Ogun, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Ondo, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, Minister of Science and Technology and Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora

Others are, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa; DG DAWN Commission, Seye Oyeleye; members of the Bar and the Bench; captains of industry; political associates; technocrats; Chief Akin Olujimi, SAN; Chief Bisi Akande; Titi Laoye-Tomori, representatives of traditional rulers; senator Iyiola Omisore and Chief Femi Falana, SAN, among several dignitaries.