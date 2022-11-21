2023: New Afenifere backs Kwankwaso for president

Another sociocultural group in the Southwest, New Afenifere, has endorsed Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 general election.

Kwankwaso received the endorsement at a meeting with the leaders of the preciously unknown group on Sunday.

Ajibade Adeyeye, coordinator of the group, while endorsing the former Kano governor said nobody should impose any candidate on them.

“We have called on our elder statesmen not to impose on us anymore but allow us to choose our preferred presidential candidate because we believe we are old enough to make decisions for ourselves and for our future,” he said.

“So, on behalf of the New Afenifere, we have decided to forge ahead and endorse Kwankwaso, together with his running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

“I beseech all Yoruba race, all Afenifere lovers, all those who desire good governance, who truly want true democracy to continue to exist in Nigeria, to join hands together with us.”

Responding, Mr Kwankwaso promised to run an inclusive governance that would positively touch every part of the country.

The former governor of Kano State pledged that his party would salvage the country from all challenges and put it on the track of more progress.

“Let me on behalf of the members of our party thank the leadership of the New Afenifere, for finding us worthy of this endorsement.

“I am not surprised that these young men have decided to endorse us because even in Kano, North west and the south, we have young men and women who are supporting this cause.

“I believe NNPP is for the young people, world and everybody. So, I want to thank you for the foresight and for doing the right thing,” he said.

Mr Kwankwaso said the challenges facing the country had to do with the kind of leadership the country had got since the return of democratic rule in 1999.

According to him, the nation needs fresh ideas, new thinking to change the status quo for citizens to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

In Mr Kwankwaso’s entourage are his running mate, Idahosa, NNPP’s Founder and BOT Chairman, Dr Boniface Aniebonam among others.