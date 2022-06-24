2023: Kwankwaso, Fayose meet Wike in Port Harcourt

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), on Friday, held closed door meeting with Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State as he continues to search for a running mate and support ahead of 2023.

The former Kano governor who led a delegation of his party leaders and friends, including Ayo Fayose, former Ekiti State governor, held discussions with Wike behind closed doors.

It was, however learnt that Kwankwaso in the meeting, which held on Friday at the Governor’s Port Harcourt country home, sought Wike’s support for his presidential ambition.

Other political players such as Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; Elder Godsday Orubebe, former minister of Niger Delta Affairs who recently resigned from the PDP, have visited Mr Wike in the past few days.

Mr Wike on Thursday received Senate Minority Leader, Philip Aduda and other PDP politicians, also in Port Harcourt