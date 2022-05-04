Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former Edo State governor, and Godswill Akpabio, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, have joined the race for the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket and are set to declare their bids.

Dr Fayemi, is billed to officially declare his bid for the ruling party’s presidential ticket today in Abuja.

The Ekiti governor’s engagements with political and traditional leaders went on side by side with consultations with his colleague governors, especially those elected on the platform of the ruling APC.

As of date, he had conferred with and shared his vision with no fewer than 20 of the 22 APC governors, in the consultation process that is expected to run till the party’s primaries, later in the month.

The NGF chairman said the engagements with the traditional rulers and political leaders provided an avenue to share and listen to their perspectives on the ideal approaches to building a united country based on justice, freedom, equity and the rule of law.

The aggregate opinion, counsel and goodwill received during the consultation period is expected to form the thrust of his declaration today. Prior to the declaration, tagged: ‘Unveiling My Nigeria Agenda,’ he had, after intimating President Muhammadu Buhari of his plan, also sought the counsel, guidance and support from traditional and political leaders across states in the country.

On his part, Godswill Akpabio, will declare his presidential bid today.

At a ceremony slated for Ikot Ekpene Stadium, Uyo, the former Senate Minority Leader will put his hat into the ring to contest the presidency on the platform of APC.

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole baring last-minute changes will also declare his presidential ambition today.

The former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Edo State will make his declaration to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the APC today, Wednesday in Abuja.

According to a press release by Victor Oshioke, the spokesperson for his campaign team, “The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations, to hold on Wednesday in Abuja.