2023: Ebonyi agenda is to vote Tinubu, not Peter Obi — Umahi declares

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has said the people of his state will not vote for Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party, but Bola Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general election.

Umahi who has been attacking the Igbo since failing to secure APC presidential, had said he would be promoting what he called Ebonyi agenda.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of five Commissioners and two Special Assistant, SA, into his cabinet including 6 Development Center Coordinators at the Exco chambers of the new Government House, Abakaliki on Monday, Umahi said the state will vote only for the APC and urged the people not to vote for the Labour Party during the election.

“We will not vote for Labour Party, we will only vote for APC. Our vote is for APC and not for Labour Party. Our agenda is Ebonyi agenda. We will vote for our Presidential candidate in the person of Tinubu. We must strive to liberate Ebonyi State and that is our agenda”.

The Newly appointed Commissioners took over from the their predecessors who last month resigned different positions in Government to contest the 2023 general election.

The Newly sworn in Commissioners include, Mr. Celestine Nwali who is expected to take over from Barr. Onyekachi Nwaebonyi as Commissioner for Capital Territory Development, Chief Mattias Adum takes over the ministry of Lands and Survey while Chief Romanus Nwasum is to oversee the Ministry of Infrastructural Development for Concession.

Others include, Chief Chris Uchaji, Ministry of Solid Mineral Development, Mrs. Beatrice Eze, Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Chief Chuks Okoh, Special Assistant on Strategy while Mr. Uchenna Otu, Special Assistant on Transport.

The State Governor while addressing the appointees and other stakeholders frowned at the low rate of participation in the ongoing voter registration in the state and directed the stakeholders to brace up and ensure that people get registered before June 30.

“It is very unfortunate that the different local government areas in the state are yet to witness high turnout of voters registration in the State, apart from Afikpo South that has so far registered over 71000 voters, others are yet to make any meaningful impact”.