2023 census: NPC to partner Orlg Institute for digital census

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

National Population Commission (NPC) is set to partner with Orlg Institute of Technology, a training and research institute in Ilesha, Osun State in order to ensure to adhererence to global best practices with regard to ICT compliance in the 2023 census.

Speaking on Wednesday during an inspection visit to the Institute by a team of NPC led by Dr. Zirra Clifford, the Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission representing Adamawa State, said the Commission was a pacesetter because it would conduct a digital census for the first time, in the history of Nigeria and the history of Africa.

According to him ” the Commission wants to do something very acceptable and of great standard. That is why we want to associate ourselves with the Institute and people who can give us value, value that would add to our work to ensure credible population census in the country.”

“We have a lot to do in terms of mobilisation, manpower and logistics to carry out the census next year. That is why we are at the Institute to look at what they have. For now, we have a team of Federal Commissioners, the Director General and the management staff, who are vast in this area and know what we need”.

Clifford who is also the chairman of the commission’s Information Communication Technology ( ICT) asserted that the team are discussing with the Institute and by the time they reach the bridge, they will cross it over.

“We have started discussion and we pray we get it on time. I am sure that they have not disappointed us. We have a timeline and we have to ensure that we will meet that timeline of deadline.”

He said, “We have a lot to do in ensuring that logistics, manpower and personnel and everything involved are available on time. We have started discussions and we pray that they meet our specifications.”

“We are here because of the local content. But of course, the local content has to meet standards for us to get it right. We will also ensure that in line with presidential directive, we will ensure compliance with standards in making sure that standard is maintained.” Clifford noted.

Also Speaking the Executive Chairman of the Orlg Institute of Technology, training and research, Razaaque Animashaun said in the area of local technology inclusion and adoption, the Institute’s strong belief was that they can provide quality, durable and locally assembled devices for NPC to deliver on 2023 census.

He averred that “Our offer to NPC is premised on 2 major value propositions: BESPOKE (PURPOSEFULLY) designed devices promoting NPC/NIGERIAN and after-sale service support nationwide.”

Animashaun noted that the Institute had recently trained over 20,000 youths on indigenous technology through Osun State Government Oyes tech.

He stressed that the National Population Commission and the Institute partnership will assist in the promotion of indigenous technology and local content.

Animasahun noted that it would also retain jobs directly and indirectly as all the devices will be assembled at RLG facility and the aftercare will be in partnership with local technicians nation wide.

He stressed further that the NPC can take credit for reversal of capital flight and would be championing adherence to Local Content Executive order.

In his own remarks the Federal C Commissioner, National Population Commission representing Osun State, Senator Mudasir Hussein pointed out that the partnership will go a long way to assist the 2023 national census.

He also noted that the partnership will assist in the promotion of indigenous technology and local content.