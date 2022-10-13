Gunmen Kidnap police officer, Abdulmumini Yusuf in Kwara

Abdulmumini Yusuf, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP), has been kidnapped by gunmen in Kwara State, North Central Nigeria.

The ASP is serving at the police area command in Ilorin, Kwara state capital.

Paul Odama, the Kwara commissioner of police, confirmed the development to NAN on Thursday.

“Yes, it’s true, but we are still on it,” Odama was quoted as saying.

Okasanmi Ajayi, spokesperson of the command, also said the command was working to rescue the officer, NAN reported.

Ayayi said the motive of the abduction was still sketchy.

“The incident, as serious as it is, has not diminished the resolve of the command to protect lives and property of the citizens,” Ajayi said.

The incident was said to have taken place on Tuesday night while the police officer was about to enter his house in the Ogidi area of Ilorin.