2023: Bola Tinubu travels to France

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, today, has jetted out to France to “hold consultations.”

Tinubu traveled out of the country to the European nation early on Monday morning after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, said he in France for some important meetings.

“He is off to Paris, France to hold some important meetings. The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly,” he said.