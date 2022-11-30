2023: Bola Tinubu to speak at Chatham House - APC campaign

Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will be in London over the weekend and speak at the Chatham House, according to the party’s presidential campaign council.

Bayo Onanuga, APC PCC spokesman, said this in an interview on Wednesday in Abuja while reacting to speculation that the presidential candidate was in the United States.

According to the party’s campaign programme, Mr Onanuga said the APC presidential standard-bearer would travel to Bayelsa for a rally on Thursday, NAN reported.

“He is not scheduled to travel outside the country until the weekend for speaking engagements,” added Mr Onanuga. “His first port of call will be Chatham House in London, where he will speak on his Action Plan for Nigeria.”

He described the picture making the rounds that Mr Tinubu was in the U.S. with President Joe Biden as fake.

“A viral photograph showing Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and U.S. President Joe Biden in talks at the White House is the latest in the series of misinformation being dished out by the political opposition,” Mr Onanuga explained. “We cannot just fathom the purpose of the mischief and the falsehood which emanated from the rabid followers of Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.”

The APC presidential campaign council spokesman noted that “the apparently photo-shopped image surfaced Tuesday night, on the heels of news that Asiwaju will embark on a foreign trip this weekend.”