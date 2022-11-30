Adeleke sets up panels to recover Osun 'looted' funds, assets

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, has set up four panels tasked with tracking all looted public assets belonging to the state, and other properties owned by the state.

The panels established by the governor are; the Staff Audit /Appointments/Promotion Review Committee (chaired by Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji), the State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, and the State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee.

Others includile, the Contracts/MoU/Agreements Review Committee (Chaired by Mr Niyi Owolade) and Chieftancy Affairs Review Committee (Chaired by Bunmi Jenyo)

This was announced in a statement issued by Adeleke’s Spokesperson, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Wednesday.

According to him, after inaugurating the four panels in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke urged them to review all appointments made after July 17 by the last administration.

Adeleke, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr Kola Adewusi, decried the “widespread pillaging” of government assets.

The statement reads, “You must right the wrongs and discharge your mandates with sense of urgency.”

“We assure the people that we will not back down on our resolve to stop all post July 17 illegalities,” he said, assuring that the state payroll pre-July 17 remained intact.

The governor also stated that his government had not sacked any workers on the Osun State payroll.

“Those with issues to explain are those who entered the payroll after July 17,” the statement added.