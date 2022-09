Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, on Tuesday, arrived Enugu for a meeting with stakeholders of the party in the Southeast.

They were received by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the state governor; Jim Nwobodo, governor of the old Anambra State, among other party leaders.

This was revealed via Atiku’s Twitter handle.

He said, “It feels great landing in Enugu for my meeting with PDP stakeholders in the South-East.”