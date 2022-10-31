11 passengers burnt to death in Enugu bus mishap

Not less than 11 passengers were on Sunday night burnt to death in a bus accident in Enugu State.

The incident was said to have occurred on Sunday night in the 4-Corner area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

The passengers were said to have been travelling from Imo state en route to Kano.

In a statement issued on Monday, Daniel Ndukwe, Enugu police spokesperson, said 12 passengers were on board the bus when the fire broke out.

“The vehicle is reported to have plunged into a broken-down and stationary Howo Sino truck, at Akegbe-Ugwu, along Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway and burst into fire, leading to eleven (11) of the travellers suffering severe burnt before emergency help could get to them,” the statement reads.

“They were taken to the hospital and confirmed dead by doctors on duty.”

The police spokesperson said the motor traffic department (MTD) has commenced an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.