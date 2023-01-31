10 BBTitans housemates up for possible eviction on Sunday

Ten of the 22 Big Brother Titans (BBTitans) housemates have been nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.

This week’s nomination was also made in the new pairing system, each pair took turns to nominate two other pairs.

At the end of the Nomination process, the following housemates were paired up for possible eviction:

Blaqboi and Ipeleng( Blaqleng)

Khosi and Miracle(Khosicle)

Thabang and Nana(Thabana)

Jaypee and Lukay(Jakay)

Yemi and Nelisa(Yelisa)

In a related development, the head of the House pair, Kanaga Jr and Blue Aiva, saved Yemi and Nelisa(Yelisa) and replaced them with Marvin and Yaya(Maya)

As the head of the house pair have immunity from this week’s eviction, they also have the Veto power save and replace housemates.