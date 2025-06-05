Zenith Bank recognised as Nigeria’s best bank in the Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2025

Zenith Bank Plc has once again been named the Best Bank in Nigeria in the Global Finance Best Banks Awards 2025, clinching the prestigious title for the fifth time in six years. The bank was one of the 36 winners across Africa honoured by Global Finance in its 32nd Annual Best Bank Awards.

According to the publication, the winners stood out by responding effectively to customer needs in challenging economic environments, delivering strong results, and positioning themselves for future growth. Despite rapidly shifting interest rate conditions, the awardees demonstrated prudent asset and liability management.

Selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after in-depth consultations with corporate financial executives, banking professionals, and analysts across the world. Criteria for the awards ranged from objective measures—such as asset growth, profitability, geographical reach, strategic partnerships, business development, and innovation—to more subjective assessments from equity analysts, credit rating agencies, and industry consultants.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive of Zenith Bank, Dame (Dr.) Adaora Umeoji, OON, expressed delight over the award:

“We are thrilled to retain our position as the Best Bank in Nigeria for the fifth time since 2020. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, innovative solutions, and strong corporate governance. We remain focused on investing in our people, technology, and processes to consistently deliver top-tier service.”

She acknowledged key stakeholders, including the bank’s founder and chairman, Jim Ovia, CFR, for his visionary leadership; the board for its consistent guidance; the staff for their dedication; and customers for their loyalty and support.

Publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, Joseph D. Giarraputo, noted:

“Global banking continues to evolve, tackling challenges with resilience and seizing opportunities through innovation. AI has quickly become central to this transformation and is set to reshape the financial sector at an unprecedented pace.”

Global Finance’s Best Bank Awards are among the most coveted accolades in the banking industry, respected by banking and finance professionals across 150 countries and territories in regions including Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Zenith Bank’s sustained excellence has earned it a long list of recognitions, including:

Number One Bank in Nigeria by Tier-1 Capital for 15 consecutive years (The Banker Magazine, 2024 Top 1000 World Banks Ranking)

Bank of the Year (Nigeria) in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards (2020, 2022, 2024)

Best Bank in Nigeria (Global Finance World’s Best Banks Awards, 2020–2022, 2024)

Best Bank for Digital Solutions in Nigeria (Euromoney Awards, 2023)

Inclusion in the World Finance Top 100 Global Companies (2023)

Other notable awards include:

Best Commercial Bank, Nigeria (World Finance Banking Awards, 2021–2024)

Most Sustainable Bank, Nigeria (International Banker Awards, 2023, 2024)

Best Corporate Governance Bank, Nigeria (World Finance Corporate Governance Awards, 2022–2024)

Best in Corporate Governance – Financial Services, Africa (Ethical Boardroom, 2020–2023)

Most Valuable Banking Brand in Nigeria (The Banker Magazine, 2020, 2021)

Bank of the Year (BusinessDay BAFI Awards, 2023, 2024)

Retail Bank of the Year (BAFI Awards, 2020–2022, 2024)

Best Innovation in Retail Banking, Nigeria (International Banker, 2022)

Most Responsible Organisation in Africa, Best Company in Transparency and Reporting, and Best Company in Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (SERAS CSR Awards Africa, 2024)

Bank of the Year by ThisDay and New Telegraph newspapers (2024)

Best in MSME Trade Finance (Nairametrics, 2023)

Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year (Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards, 2025)

Zenith Bank continues to set the benchmark for excellence, innovation, and responsible banking in Nigeria’s financial services sector.