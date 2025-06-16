Youth Empowerment: President Tinubu’s multiple programs face public scepticism

President Bola Tinubu has at different fora in the course of two- year has hammered on making life better for the Nigerian youth by giving them opportunity to acquire skills and hands-on training in different walks of life that will not only make them productive but also employers of labour. But this has often been greeted with cynicism and pessimistic dismissal as politics.

His attention on youth empowerment is not only borne out of leadership concern to develop the country, but only enlightened self-interest, given the fact that the Nigerian youth population has always been the vanguard of social unrest and change. This was well demonstrated under his leadership during the oil subsidy protests in 2013.

Critics have often pointed to the pathetic experience of the National Directorate of Employment established by the Ibrahim Babangida administration in 1986 as signifier of government’s lack of commitment to anything that will benefit the populace, especially the youth. However, with unemployment at 28 percent and economic hardship at an unbearable level, the echoes of #EndSars protest is a painful reminder of an angry youth population.

Policy Response

But it seems the current administration is determined to empower the youth going by a myriad of empowerment programmes it has rolled out. Though analysts worry that funding, which weakened previous initiatives, may turn out to be chink in the armour. Its first major policy for the youth was the National Students Loan scheme, which was introduced through a legislation initiated by then Speaker of House of Reps, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, now Chief of staff to the president, shortly before the end of the 9th Assembly. It was later repealed and reenacted following criticisms of its previous provisions.

Although, controversy has trailed it implementation, such as corruption among the institutions, at the end April 2025, over N50 billion has been disbursed to students in different universities across the country. Yet, it has only scratched the surface.

Another of the flagship of his agenda for youth empowerment is the recently introduced FME TVET Initiative.

The initiative anchored by the Federal Ministry of Education is geared towards making a difference in the lives of young people.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, revealed this at the official launch in Abuja recently, saying the program is not just another promise but a fully backed plan with strategic funding, strong implementation frameworks, and multiple partnerships. The goal is simple—equip millions of young Nigerians with relevant, modern-day skills that will help them become employable or start their own businesses.

The TVET initiative is designed to run across 25 trade areas, including:

Cloud computing, Coding, Data analytics, Renewable energy, Construction, Agriculture, Creative arts, Automotive technology.

These areas were selected after wide consultations and market research to identify sectors where jobs are growing.

Anyone who participates in the program will benefit from: Free training and certification in their chosen field, a

Starter kits after graduation, such as electrician tools, plumbing kits, or carpentry sets, Soft loans and business support in partnership with the Bank of Industry, Mentorship from skilled artisans, who will receive N30,000 monthly per student they mentor, and Training at accredited centres across states, including private institutions and technical colleges.

Minister Alausa also confirmed that the program will follow a three-year structure. Training will be available through both federal and state institutions, and certificates will be recognized nationwide. There will be

full monitoring and transparency.

To ensure that no one abuses the system, the government will use geo-fencing technology and NIN verification to monitor student attendance and performance. All stipends and operational funds will be paid through the NELFUND platform, which has already been used to manage other government funding programs.

Multiplicity of Programs

Another program is The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), which Skills acquisition centres and workshops, are believed to be driving Tinubu’s agenda for job creation and youth empowerment.

It was gathered that there’s ongoing establishment of several NASENI Skills Acquisition Centres (NSACs) across the federation meant to drive this process and ensure massive investments in tools and expertise of young people in many sectors, which will create employment and wealth for millions of Nigerians and the government.

To address youth unemployment and youth restiveness, the Agency came up with two laudable interventions, the establishment of NASENI Skill Acquisition Centres (NSAC) across the states and the organisation of NASENI Skill Acquisition Training workshops in different cities across the country.

These two interventions are efforts to combat the persistent challenges of youth unemployment and widespread poverty by equipping Nigerian youths with market-ready, practical skills in technical and vocational areas.

The agency has constructed skill acquisition centres in Agwada and Keffi both in Nasarawa State; Gwantu, Kaduna State; Bagudo in Kebbi State; Zangon Daura, Katsina State; Gboko and Wannune both in Benue State; and Ife in Osun State with others still underway.

Business Hallmark learnt that the agency held skill acquisition training workshop between 26-29 November, 2024, for 100 youths in Ebonyi State at Remeritona Hotel and Suites, Abakaliki, the state capital, focused on modern methods of electrical installations and maintenance. Participants were reportedly taken through advanced modules such as electrical wiring techniques, appliance repair, solar power installation, maintenance of electrical panels, safety inspections, and upgrading of outdated electrical systems.

For Instance, it was learnt that in the Abakalili workshop, participants had access to advanced training tools, including digital multi-meter testers, cordless drilling machines, and various diagnostic instruments.

The practical exposure enabled them to simulate real-world electrical challenges and implement solutions with confidence and precision. The aim is to ensure that graduates of the programme leave not only with theoretical understanding but also with tangible skills that match global industry standards. NASENI has also held two skill acquisition training workshops in Awka, Anambra State on solar installation and maintenance and in Owerri, Imo State on electrical installation and maintenance respectively.

According to the EVC/CEO of NASENI, by paying particular attention to job creation through skills acquisition training, the Agency is contributing to economic growth, creating enabling environment for the development of skills and poverty alleviation, making way for socio-economic development and guaranteeing a safe and brighter future for the youths.

“It is imperative to let you know that we draw inspiration from Eight Priority Areas of the President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which focuses on Ending Poverty, Economic Growth, Job Creation, Food Security, Access to Capital, Improved Security, Enabling Environment, Rule of Law, and the Fight against Corruption,” he said.

One of the participants, Mr. Chinedu Okafor, a 27-year-old graduate of electrical engineering, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity. He noted that, although he had academic knowledge of electrical systems, he lacked the practical know-how and tools to apply his knowledge effectively. The training, he said, provided him with both the confidence and competence to begin working independently.

Recently, the Federal Government unveiled a N120 billion youth empowerment programme geared towards training 60,000 unemployment and Nigeria’s out-of-school children through skills acquisition.

The initiative, disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, during the Adolescent and Youth Ministerial Dialogue in Abuja, seeks to partner with registered companies capable of training at least 60,000 youths within three months.

According to the Minister—represented by her Senior Special Assistant, Prof. Ali Idris—trainees will receive starter packs upon completing their training to support their transition into the workforce.

“This programme is part of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and is designed to empower vulnerable youth, including Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), with practical, employable skills,” she said.

Highlighting the economic challenges faced by the nation, the Minister noted that with rising company exits and limited government jobs, skill acquisition offers the best path to employment—both locally and abroad.

Other Government Initiatives

In addition to the skills acquisition programme, the government is investing in digital education. These include Digital Literacy for All (DL4ALL) – A NITDA and NYSC initiative to train 30 million Nigerians in digital skills; DeepTech Ready Upskilling Programme: Designed to train 20,000 youths in data science and AI; and DBI-SBTS Partnership: A collaboration with U.S.-based SBTS Group to improve Nigerian youths’ global digital competitiveness.

These efforts form part of a broader strategy to close the digital divide and equip young Nigerians with tools to thrive in the modern job market.

Funding Challenge

But many Nigerians are sceptical about long time ability to reduce youth unemployment and empower them with skills, citing susceptibility to funding challenges, politicisation of the scheme among other factors.

Dr. Olufemi Omoyele of the department of Entrepreneurship, Osun State University, told Business Hallmark that “the government’s various empowerment schemes are laudable, but we hope some of them will not be paper policy without implementation, I mean, proper implementation that will benefit our youth.

“This will depends on funding and strict oversight to make sure that the funding is not diverted. The world is currently witnessing a transition from empty certificate to acquisition of skills and hands-on training in different areas. The economy can only develops when youth are productive and adding value as we are witnessing in digital world.”

Tony Okorodudu, a computer engineer, told Business Hallmark that “if President Bola Tinubu could be serious about all of his youth empowerment initiatives, at the end of his tenure, the number of small scale concerns will have soared, and this will boost the economy.”

What of NDE?

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in Nigeria was established by the Federal Government under General Ibrahim Babangida’s administration in 1986. It was officially inaugurated in January 1987. The establishment of the NDE was a response to the growing unemployment problem in Nigeria.

It has faced a mixed record of success in addressing unemployment in Nigeria. While it has demonstrated the ability to train and empower individuals, particularly through initiatives like the Renewed Hope Employment Initiative, its impact is often limited by challenges like inadequate funding, political interference, and bureaucratic hurdles.

Observers like Omoyele fear that Tinubu’s current initiatives may suffer funding challenges and may not have the political will to face up to disruption from politicians intent on subverting it for their political gains. Time will tell.