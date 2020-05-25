By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has described his predecessor and the current Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as an inspirational leader who the state would always be ready to benefit from his knowledge and wealth of experience, just as he congratulated him on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Sunday, lauded the former governor for his service to the state, and specially thanked him for accepting to serve on the State’s Food and Relief Committee despite his tight schedule.

“As you clock 63, I join your family, friends and political associates to thank Almighty Allah for your life,” Oyetola said.

“On behalf of my family, the Government and people of the State of Osun, I congratulate you on your birthday, and I pray that the Almighty Allah will perfect all that concerns you in life.

“I also pray that Almighty Allah will continue to grant you good health, peace and happiness.

“Enjoy your birthday anniversary to the fullest. Happy birthday to you,” Oyetola added.