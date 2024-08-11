You’re doubting God’s perfect creation, Adeboye tells women who wear makeup

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has said women who wear makeup do not believe God did a perfect job on them.

The cleric spoke on Saturday during the RCCG ministers’ conference held at the Redemption City, Mowe, Ogun State, as part of activities lined up for the church’s just-concluded 72nd annual convention, Punch reported.

He said God did a great job when God created humans, stating that women wearing make-up are expressing their disbelief in God who created them.

News continues after this Advertisement

He said, “When you marry, you cut your coat according to your clothes. Some of you want to be like the people of the world. I can’t even imagine some of the things I see now. It wasn’t so in the beginning.

“People spend hundreds of thousands of naira on ‘shoot out’ (photo shoot). And then, on the day of the wedding, the girl put on all manner of decorations. Those who do make-up are those who do not believe God did a good job.

“When God created you, He did a great job, you are wonderful, perfectly made, and you cannot find any other fellow like you. You are special.

“When you begin to paint, and you think you can improve on what God has already done, you are a fool. You can never improve on what God has done.”

News continues after this Advertisement