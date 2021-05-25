By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The former commissioner fo Home Affairs, Culture and tourism in Osun State, Prince Sikiru Adetona Ayedun, has described the minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, as a dynamic leader whose leadership style is worthy of emulation.

Ayedun in a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday night the occasion of Aregbesola’s 64th birthday anniversary, noted that the giant strides of ‘Ogbeni’ in transformation of the state of virtues cannot be wiped away.

He said Aregbesola has demonstrated the passion to develop human capital thus, governed the state with the fear of God.

The former commissioner stressed further that, the interior minister has used his God’s endowed wisdom and knowledge to developed what will be called ‘ modern Osun’ today, and his legacies are there for people to see.

” As you are celebrating your 64th birthday today, I, on behalf of my family and Esakay network joined million of your admirer in celebrating you today and forever, you are such a divine being created by God, am a living witness of your benevolence, you are such an inspiration to the generation yet unborn, you have impacted so many lives and still do, may Allah (SWT) be with you as you start journey to another 365 days,. HAPPY BIRTHDAY OUR SYMBOL”