Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to deal with bandits attacking communities in the country’s Northwest region, warning that they would have no place to hide.

The president’s warning, which is contained in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, comes in the wake of the killing of about 30 people by the bandits on Sunday in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto State.

The bandits were said to have attacked a market in area in the locality between Sunday and Monday.

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying the gunmen will soon no longer have a place to hide.

“The clock of your ultimate destruction is ticking, as you will no longer have a place to hide,” he said.

“The bandits are currently under desperate pressure because of the intense and sustained air and ground operations against them in their hideouts by our security forces.

“The cowardly attacks on innocent people by the bandits show a rearguard action of criminals under pressure. But they will have no place to hide and our gallant security forces will not relent in the current offensive to defeat these callous enemies of humanity.”

The president said his administration is determined “more than ever before to protect Nigerians from murderous criminal gangs that have no respect for the sanctity of life”.

He urged Nigerians to be patient as security agencies work to improves safety across the country.