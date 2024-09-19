Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the spokesperson for Governor Ademola Adeleke has chided the All Progressives Congress, APC, over an attack on ace broadcaster Yemi Shodimu, saying it has demonstrated the opposition party’s marriage to unpopular opinion at a time Governor Adeleke’s popularity rating was climbing to almost 90 percent.

Olawale in a response to the state APC said Otunba Shodimu only repeated a popular opinion about the extraordinary performance of Governor Adeleke under two years in office, counseling the state APC to conduct urgent divorce with unpopular opinion.

Rasheed who said another national figure, Otunba Segun Showumi had a few weeks ago conducted an unsolicited visitation to Osun to actually verify what the opposition called media hype, noting that Showunmi’s verdict answered the state APC and other naysayers.

News continues after this Advertisement

“For Osun APC that disputed Shodimu verified attestation about Governor Adeleke’s great performance, Otunba Showumi’s testimony is a perfect response as quoted below:

“Gov Adeleke is up to something great in Osun State. I spent three solid hours going around osun project sites this morning. Gov Adeleke is doing phenomenal development works across Osun state. I took pictures and conducted on the spot interviews. Within the Ede/Osogbo axis. I left with my mouth agape and truly wowed.

“It is either the governor wants others to sleep while he springs a transformational repositioned Osun for to see what is on ground is to be amazed at so much in less than two years.

News continues after this Advertisement

“I did this for my personal conviction, for I don’t like those who play politics with development or just do media propaganda with nothing on ground. I had seen ife for I spent time on Mount Carmel at Ifewara to pray on my way to Ede. I saw the bridge coming up with Ife township.

“To develop our country we must develop the states.

“To the willing and inspired so much is possible. Governor Ademola Adeleke will change the landscape of Osun, no doubt about it. All sons and daughters please join hands with him to contribute your quota. I have formed the habit of not judging the book by its cover, this is one of the virtues passed down unto me by my parents, which compelled me to do thorough research before airing my views on issues.

“Many people are not aware of the reason behind my fair judgment, it is because I will not jump into conclusion without diligent appraisal of the situation. Honestly, I was not expecting much from the Governor of Osun state in terms of projects, because the best the media has been projecting about him was just his Davidic nature, the dancing swag.

“With little hope, I asked one of his men to show me Governor Ademola Adeleke’s projects in the state, then what I saw wowed me. I cannot believe the direction at which the Governor is tilting the development of the state to, he has monumental on-going projects which has great capacity to influence the living standard of the people positively.

“At some points, I got lost because when you get much from where you have little or no expectation, you are likely to suffer what is called momentary freezing.

“I was expecting little, I got more than expected, I anticipated less, my curiosity was abundantly satisfied, Governor Ademola Adeleke without doubt has again confirmed to me that, men are nurtured by nature and their family backgrounds, the excellence of the Adeleke’s family has rubbed positively on the government of Osun state,

“I hope the Governor will remain focus to dot the (i)s and cross the (t)s and not be distracted by political opportunists”, Otunba Showumi had narrated as widely published in the media.

News continues after this Advertisement