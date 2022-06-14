A young man in Imo State identified as Osuji has allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl, Amarachi Iwunze, to death in his newly built house.

The incident which happened at Umuduruewuewuru, Umuezeala Nsu, in the Ehime Mbano Local Government on Sunday, prompted some youths in the area razed the house of the 22-year-old suspect, said to be an Internet fraudster.

It was gathered that the teenager’s body was found in the suspect’s room, after he had escaped.

A video clip on social media shows the rampaging youths destroying the house of the suspect.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Micheal Abattam, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had commenced.