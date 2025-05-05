The Abia State Government has announced the completion of compensation payments to all affected landowners at the site of the Abia Industrial and Innovative Park (AIIP) in Ukwa, paving the way for full-scale construction activities, including the commencement of a modular refinery.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, Prince Okey Kanu, bush clearing and earthworks have begun at the project site, with access roads now being opened, particularly around the modular refinery section. He confirmed that construction of the 10,000 barrels-per-day capacity modular refinery will begin in earnest in the second quarter of the year, following Federal Government approval granted to HSI to build and operate the facility.

“As we step into May, construction will fully commence on the modular refinery, which will be a critical component of the AIIP,” Kanu stated during a media briefing in Umuahia.

In a related development, Prince Kanu disclosed that the state government has engaged with NNPC Port Harcourt Refinery and NNPC Retail Management to ensure a steady and sufficient supply of petroleum products to Abia State, especially now that the Osisioma depot has resumed operations.

Further outlining the state’s resource development agenda, the commissioner revealed that the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources has commissioned a comprehensive study on the distribution and viability of solid minerals across the state. The survey aims to identify the quantity, location, and commercial potential of key mineral deposits, including limestone, kaolin, lignite, granite, lead, and zinc.

“Once the study is complete, we will have a data-driven approach to attract investors and determine which minerals to prioritize for development,” Kanu said.

In the environmental sector, Prince Kanu announced that Abia State will participate in the upcoming United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) scheduled for June 16–26, 2025, in Bonn, Germany. He emphasized that the state’s participation highlights its commitment to climate change adaptation and green energy initiatives.

“This global engagement will strengthen our technical strategies on climate change as we prepare a comprehensive dossier on the state’s integrated climate responsibilities,” he added.

Regarding transportation regulations, Kanu announced an extension in the commencement date for mandatory registration of commercial vehicles in the state. Originally set for May 1, the new enforcement date is now June 1, 2025, to allow more vehicle owners to comply with the directive.

On infrastructure, the commissioner disclosed that road rehabilitation and reconstruction are ongoing at 36 locations through the Direct Labour initiative, while an additional 31 projects are progressing under contractual arrangements with all contractors currently on site.

He also confirmed the launch of three new road projects: the Bende–Idima–Abam Road, the Ariaria–Timber Market Road in Aba, and the dualization of the Obuaku–Industrial City Road in Ukwa West Local Government Area.