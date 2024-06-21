Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Woman in labour abducted on her way to hospital for delivery in Ogun

 

Gunmen have kidnapped a pregnant woman in labour simply identified as Mrs. Ogunbunmi, on her way to the hospital for delivery in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Mrs. Ogunbunmi, who is due for delivery, was said to have left her home in Oke Lantoro, to the state Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

It was gathered that her husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, received a WhatsApp message notifying him of his wife’s kidnap by the abductors.

Confirming the incident, on Thursday in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said the suspected abduction had been reported to the command.

She said: “One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro, Abeokuta reported that his pregnant wife due for delivery left home for state Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

“He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men,” she said.

