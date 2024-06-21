Woman in labour abducted on her way to hospital for delivery in Ogun

Gunmen have kidnapped a pregnant woman in labour simply identified as Mrs. Ogunbunmi, on her way to the hospital for delivery in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Mrs. Ogunbunmi, who is due for delivery, was said to have left her home in Oke Lantoro, to the state Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

It was gathered that her husband, Ogunbunmi Lateef, received a WhatsApp message notifying him of his wife’s kidnap by the abductors.

News continues after this Advertisement

Confirming the incident, on Thursday in a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola said the suspected abduction had been reported to the command.

She said: “One Ogunbunmi Lateef of Oke Lantoro, Abeokuta reported that his pregnant wife due for delivery left home for state Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta.

“He received a WhatsApp message confirming the abduction of his wife by unknown armed men,” she said.

News continues after this Advertisement