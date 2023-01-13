Woman chops off husband's penis, stabs him to death

A woman in Argentina identified as Florencia Amado Cattaneo has allegedly cut off her husband’s penis and stabbed him to death.

Her late trumpet player husband, Pedro Federico Zarate, was found dead in the couple’s flat in the Altos de San Lorenzo area of Argentina, according to Mail Online.

The 41-year-old suspect has been arrested by police for the horrific alleged murder and sent for psychiatric assessment,

Aside from cutting off her husband’s penis, she also left a knife buried in the dead man’s eyeball. The deceased was found with the knife embedded in his eye and his genitals mutilated.

The suspect – a psychologist – was arrested on 11th January after fleeing to her mother’s house in a taxi ‘with bloodstains on her hands’, her sister Patricia told local media.

Her husband’s body was found by his sister-in-law on the bed at the apartment he shared with his wife and five-year-old son.

He had stab wounds all over his body, including his chest, and his genitals were mutilated, according to local media reports.

Amado Cattaneo has been admitted to the psychiatric ward of a medical centre in La Plata, where she will undergo tests.

The victim was a trumpet player and a music producer. He had worked at the Estacion Provincial cultural centre in La Plata since 2006.

A native of Cordoba, he married Amado Cattaneo in 2017.