Wike dismisses health rumours, curses those behind speculation

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has dismissed reports that he travelled abroad for medical treatment, describing the speculation as politically motivated.

Speaking on Wednesday during the flag-off of a road construction project in the Wuye District of Abuja, Wike accused his critics of attempting to play politics with his health.

“You see, in this country, we play politics with everything. How can somebody just sit down and start fabricating stories? Where they saw me, I don’t know. The hospital they claimed I was in, I do not know,” he said.

The minister explained that since assuming office in June, he had barely rested, and only recently took time off to relax without official work.

“This time, I said, whatever it is, I must travel without any file. If the whole place crumbles, let it crumble. One must be alive first before satisfying other people. The day you drop, they will announce another person. So, while working, you must also take time to rest,” Wike stated.

He, however, went further to place a curse on those spreading the health rumours, declaring that they would be the ones struck by illness.

“God will continue to help them to have a heart attack. It is my prayer. I will sign the condolences. Very soon, I will tell them: ‘We are sorry, we love you, but take heart,’” he added jokingly.