Wike bans use of residential areas as campaign offices

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has signed Executive Order RVSG – 22 prohibiting the use of premises, buildings and structures in residential areas in urban and non-urban areas as campaign offices by political parties.

Alagbo Chris Finebone, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication in a statement on Tuesday, said the Executive Order also prohibits the posting of bills or posters or any other material in unauthorised places.

According to the statement, Wike while signing the Order condemned the incessant defacement of expensive public properties particularly in Port Harcourt through posting of handbills, banners, posters and all sorts of unauthorized materials.

The Executive Order 22 also prescribes that “any political party or association or body of persons however called or described that wishes to use any premises, building or structure situate in a residential area in any urban area of Rivers State as campaign office must obtain permission from the Rivers State Commissioner for Urban and Physical Planning.”

Finebone said the Executive Order RVSG – 22 came into effect on Friday., a legal instrument that forces political parties to fulfill certain conditions before embarking on campaign in various parts of the state.

Wike had earlier prohibited political parties from using public schools for political campaigns without the approval of the state Ministry of Education, saying the ministry must be notified at least two weeks before the date of any campaign in a school.

Wike said: “Applicants will also deposit the sum of five million caution fees in case attendees destroy the facilities in the schools.”

He stated that a local council chairman has the right to stop any rally if approval is not sought.

The governor warned that the state government will not allow political parties and their supporters to disturb the peace in the state, as the campaigns begin.