Why we stormed residence of Kano judge, Ita Mbaba - EFCC

Anti graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why its operatives stormed the residence of Justice Ita Mbaba, the presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division,

The agency gave the explanation in a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, it’s head of media and publicity.

The statement followed reports in the Social Media that operatives of Kano Zonal Command of the Commission “invaded” the residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nasarawa Government Reservation Area, Kano.

But while it agreed that its operatives was at the house, EFCC said the visit has nothing to do with any investigation of the Justice of the Court of Appeal.

The anti-graft agency added that available facts showed that Hon. Justice Mbaba is not the owner of the property and could, therefore, not be the subject of any investigation by the Commission.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reports in the Social Media, alleging that its operatives, in the Kano Zonal Command, “invaded” the residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Honourable Justice Ita Mbaba, located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nasarawa Government Reservation Area, Kano.

“While it is true that operatives of the Commission visited the property housing Hon. Justice Mbaba, on a Property Verification Exercise, owing to a subsisting matter involving the owner of the property, there is no truth, linkage or nexus with any investigation of the Honourable Justice of the Court of Appeal. Available facts showed that Hon. Justice Mbaba is not the owner of the property and could, therefore, not be the subject of any investigation by the Commission.

“We wish to restate that Hon. Justice Ita Mbaba is not under any investigation by the EFCC. The Commission holds the Judiciary in optimum respect and will do nothing to embarrass any officer of the court.”