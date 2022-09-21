The Nigerian senate on Wednesday, confirmed Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Ariwoola was confirmed at about 12:55 after questioning by the lawmakers.

This motion for the screening was moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, at the plenary at 11:35 am.

Ahmad Lawan, senate president, had called for the screening exercise to be moved forward from where it was listed on the order paper.

Gobir moved that the Senate resolve into the Committee of the Whole to conduct the screening as well as suspend its relevant rules to admit the acting CJN Ariwoola and his entourage into the chambers.

The motions were approved by the Senate after the senators by Lawan.

Thereafter, the acting CJN Ariwoola and all Justices of the Supreme Court, President of the Court of Appeal, President of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court and Secretary of the National Judicial Council walked into the chambers and took their seats.

The delegation was led by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Babajide Omoworare.