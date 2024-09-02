Why Otti’s security master plan’s good for South East

Residents and the people of Abia have confirmed that the security challenges in the state have been drastically reduced since Governor Alex Otti emerged on May 29, 2023. They have even called on other South East governors to emulate the Otti strategy so as to tackle insecurity in the zone.

The SSA to the Governor on Public Affairs, Ebere Uzoukwa, Ph.D, informed Business Hallmark, that the menace of insecurity in the God’s Own State had been on the decline. “The people are happy with what the governor is doing, and Otti’s security idea can be recommended for other governments in the region”, he opined.

He noted that Otti’s administration had made significant strides in tackling insecurity in Abia State, citing the governor’s address at the ‘Citizens Town Hall Engagement on Strengthening Community Policing in Nigeria’, held at Abia International Conference Center (AICC), recently.

The SSA on Public Affairs revealed that the governor had reiterated his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property. This vision, according to Uzoukwa, was a part of the administration’s vision anchored in security being the foundation of development and prosperity.

“The governor’s efforts to address insecurity have been multifaceted. He established a joint task force, Operation Crush to tackle violent crimes and engaged with security and paramilitary formations to understand their needs and provide necessary support. This collaborative approach has yielded positive results, with several communities liberated from criminal gangs and roads, forests, and farms made safe again”, he noted.

In spite of Otti’s huge investment and involvement in empowering the security agencies for a fruitful result, particularly in the area of protection of lives and properties, the chief security officer of Abia still emphasized that security was a collective responsibility.

The adviser stated that in view of the governor’s avowed passion and readiness to entrench lasting security in the state, Otti had encouraged the residents and people of the state to be very much alert to their safety by supporting law enforcement agents in preventing and responding to security threats.

He said, “The governor also praised the Minister of Police Affairs, Mrs. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, for championing the message of community policing and commended the ministerial team for their efforts.

“Community policing is a crucial aspect of effective security. It involves building trust between law enforcement agents and the communities they serve”.

Quoting Otti’s mission and the importance of this approach, Uzoukwa stated thus: “We must build trust between our security agencies and the communities they serve.” This trust is essential for effective policing and security.

Governor Otti has critically stressed the role of technology in preventing and tracking crimes. The governor acknowledged that technology could be a valuable tool in staying one step ahead of criminals. To that effect, his administration has already made significant investments in technology to enhance security.

As explained by his aide, Otti has emphasized the need for citizens to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the authorities. As Otti put it, “We must work together to make Abia State the most peaceful destination in the region.” This call to action underscores the importance of collective responsibility in achieving security.

“Again, Governor Otti’s administration has implemented various initiatives aimed at empowering communities and promoting social cohesion. These initiatives have helped to reduce tensions and promote a sense of shared responsibility for security”, Uzoukwa explained.

Adding, “Otti’s vision for a secure Abia State is rooted in his administration’s commitment to collective responsibility, community policing, and technology. Through continued collaboration and investment in these areas, Abia State can achieve its vision of becoming the most peaceful destination in the region. As Governor Otti stated, ‘We must work together to make Abia State a safe place for law-abiding citizens and a very uncomfortable territory for criminals.’

Various sources have also indicated that Abia under Otti is a secured state. “Abia is peaceful”, Igwe Udo, a lawyer said. We are no longer sleeping with our two eyes open”, Ngozi Nwaete, a reader at Ariara said. “Otti has brought orderliness to Abia and we commend”, Abam Aban, an Ohafia craftsman enthused.

