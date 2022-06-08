Why I didn’t attend APC Convention, By Emeka Nwajiuba

I am issuing this statement after a careful review of our campaign for the presidential ticket of the APC.

First, I thank our Almighty God, creator, and giver of all things, for the gift of everything we are or have. I then will thank all the many persons, those a far and those around, who through personal services, prayers, texts, advise, financial gifts, donations, and numerous other means, encouraged me. I thank my Family, who have endured my incessant derision of their preference for a less public and risky, lifestyle. I thank all my friends, well-wishers and even those who may not wish us all that well, but have played their parts in the National discuss.

I would urge that no one should be despondent or disappointed. My approach to the Nigeria presidency, is hinged on being able to present a progressive vision of an inclusive, united and focused brand of energy to transform Nigeria into a wholesome economic powerhouse, whose citizens will be better secured to live more fulfillingly.

I choose to take the tedious path of following the law, meeting requirements, and staying disciplined, in other to sell a paradigm of same.

I appreciate all the sacrifices of time, resources and emotions that have been invested by so many persons, young and old, near and afar in this tedious path.

I and almost all other aspirants agreed to a consensus approach to the selection of our candidate, to effectively maintain the outlook of a progressive family, away from an all for money by highest bidder image, which had already been assigned to another political party.

I and other aspirants now of the southeast, wrote the leadership of our party to appreciate the commitment to move the presidential ticket to the south, and requested a further deepening to the southeast to reflect our primary reason for seeking the office, which remains, “to build a more united and inclusive secured and prosperous nation.” This much has been captured in the communique southeast aspirants issued on 22nd May, the speeches of Mr. President at his meetings with APC Governors, that of aspirants and of stakeholders.

Following the failure of all these entreaties, it became clear that the convention was headed away from these lofty ideals I subscribe to and will still pursue.

I therefore declined to attend.

These ideals reflected in what some of the southeast aspirants who choose to attend referred to in their pleas for Justice, or need to constitutionally require it, in the face of the absence of conscience. Even their elderly wailing on national television could not move a vote, if I had shouted same in a more youthful voice, it may have become inciteful in face of our current security difficulties in the southeast and may thus spite our efforts. Better to stay out.

I am committed to pursuing the ideals of a more united, inclusively secured prosperous nation for us all, lending to our dear country, its citizens and those who may be positioned to use it, the experiences acquired, lessons learnt and the various matrix that I may bring to bear.

I am grateful for the opportunity to engage all strata of our society, all cadres of leadership both in our party and our country. I appreciate the luxury of your various audience, in sharing this message.

Thank you all , so very much.

Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, former minister of state for education