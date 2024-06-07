Why I asked permanent secretaries to bow before Tinubu – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, has reacted to video footage where he was captured asking some permanent secretaries to bow before President Bola Tinubu.

Wike spoke on Thursday, during the commissioning of the seventh FCT project as part of activities marking Tinubu’s one year in office.

The minister used the opportunity to debunk the report that he had made permanent secretaries in the FCTA bow before the President at an event.

He said: “Two days ago, when the President came, we tried to thank him for what he did in making sure that those who had already lost hope in their career progression got to the peak of their career.

“Before now, FCTA did not have permanent secretaries. But with Mr. President’s way of Renewed Hope, he said they must get to the peak of their career by getting to the position of permanent secretary and Head of the Civil Service, if possible. Mr President granted that and then I called out the permanent secretaries who are the beneficiaries to come out and take a bow and thank Mr President.

“It is an honour to be called out to take a bow but some human beings can never see anything good. Instead, they are criticising, saying, ‘How will you call people who are Permanent Secretaries and ask them to take a bow?’”

To press home his point, the minister, thereafter, called out the six area council chairmen, whom he described as change agents of the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President, to also take a bow before the President.

