Adebayo Obajemu

Due to the Federal Government’s directive to ease the nationwide restrictions on movement and key businesses, Wema Bank Plc will reopen all its branches nationwide.

In a statement released by the bank, from Wednesday, June 3, 2020, all branch offices will resume normal services from 8:00AM to 4:00PM, Monday through to Friday.

The MD/CEO Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Ademola Adebise, explained that “though work resumes in earnest, what is of utmost importance is the health and safety of all”. He stressed that the bank will take necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

Re-echoing the sentiments of the MD, Head of Brands and Marketing Communications, Mrs Funmilayo Falola disclosed that “while at work, staff are to ensure they keep to all our health protocols, like wearing of face masks, disinfecting work desks regularly, and frequently making use of hand sanitizers”.

Mr Adebise also encouraged bank customers to maintain strict adherence to the safety protocols both in the banking halls and in their respective environments. In his words, “customers are advised to take absolute responsibility for their safety and that of their families. Be vigilant in your neighbourhoods, on the roads, and in the banking halls. It is important for us all to be as alert as ever and not take the eased lockdown as a room for laxity”.

He advised that everyone stays staunch in their resolve to curb the spread of the virus and asserted that both staff and customers will have to work independently to achieve this.

The bank also advised that although the banking halls are open, it is much safer and convenient to bank from home using the alternative channels the Bank has made available, which includes the *945# USSD code and the ALAT mobile and web banking platforms.