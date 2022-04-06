Wema Bank grows profit by 108.3% N12.38bn in 2021

Wema Bank, Nigerian lender, has recorded an increase of 108.3 per cent in profit before tax (PBT) to close year 2021 at N12.38 billion.

This was driven by a Year-on-Year growth of 15.35 per cent in gross earnings to N92.14 billion in full year 2021 from N79.88 billion in full year 2020.

In its unaudited full year 2021 financial results released on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Wema Bank’s performance which capped a remarkable year showed strong growth in key financial indices especially as the bank crossed the N1 trillion mark in total assets.

Deposit Liabilities grew by 15.23 per cent to N927.47 billion in full year 2021 from N804.87 billion in full year 2020 while total asset increased by 20.23 per cent to N1.165 trillion in full year 2021 from N968.58 billion in full year 2020.

Commenting on the result, the managing director of the bank, Mr. Ademola Adebise said:“I am delighted to announce our performance for the year ended December 31, 2021. The bank’s full year 2021 results shows robust growth in all key financial metrics despite the challenging macro-economic environment.”

“Our year end numbers highlight the strong growth trajectory of the financial institution. We comfortably crossed the N1 trillion mark in total assets, with a share of approximately three per cent of industry deposits.”

The chief finance officer of the bank, Mr. Tunde Mabawonku noted that, “a key measure of success for us is a consistent growth in our balance sheet and customer base; and we are glad that we are reporting healthy growth in all these areas.”

Mabawonku added that, “ looking forward, we expect that the strong growth will be sustained despite the tough business climate as we execute our customer experience improvement initiatives built around a digital first banking strategy and become first in class in that sphere.

“The bank will also continue to focus on our digital business, which is a key boost for customer acquisition, consumer lending and transaction volumes while not neglecting our corporate and commercial play. On our commercial business, we will continue our aggressive strategy to improve our lending business alongside trade and other revenue lines.”