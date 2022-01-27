Wema Bank Plc board of directors has appointed two independent Non-Executive Directors.

The announcement was conveyed in a disclosure signed by the company’s secretary Johnson Lebile and filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The newly appointed Independent Non-Executive Directors are Dr. (Mrs) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola and Mrs. Bolarin Okunowo.

Dr. (Mrs) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola is a supply chain Professional and a business associate with over 15 years’ experience in multinational organization and over 10 years as a business manager. She possesses a B.Sc. Education degree in education & Economics from the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Liverpool, UK, and a Doctorate degree in Business Administration from Walden University, USA.

She is a well-trained professional in various aspects of business management and her work experience spans every aspect of supply chain including Business & production Planning, procurement, Distribution, Import & Export, and Logistics Services.

Dr. Olorunshola is a fellow of the International Institute for African Scholars and a Chartered member of the Nigerian Chartered Institute of Personnel Management. An ardent believer in community development and in pursuant of this interest, she is a volunteer in many civic activities where she has contributed greatly to the development of her community and other areas of influence.

Mrs Bolarin Okunowo is a seasoned business leader and finance specialist with over 17+ years’ experience in a range of roles spanning investment banking and financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, real estate, and hospitality. She is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Chemical and Allied Products Plc (“CAP Plc”), a subsidiary of UAC of Nigeria Plc (“UACN”), and the manufacturers of leading paint brands – Dulux, Sandtex and Caplux in Nigeria.

Prior to her executive appointment at CAP Plc, Bolarin served as the immediate past Managing Director/CEO of Portland Paints and Products Nigeria Plc (“Portland Paints”), a subsidiary of UACN. At Portland Paints, she led a turnaround of the business and the implementation of the successful merger with CAP Plc in July 2021.

Prior to joining the UACN Group, she was the Head, Energy & Infrastructure Finance at Stanbic IBTC Capital (“Stanbic”) with responsibility for the oil and gas, power, and infrastructure debt finance portfolio. Prior to Stanbic, she worked with ARM Investments Managers and PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is a qualified Chartered Accountant; she holds a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Birmingham UK and a master’s degree in Indformation Systems from the prestigious London School of Economics