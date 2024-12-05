The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a newly redesigned website on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the Bank’s mandate. Additionally, the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices.

The Bank is grateful for the feedback provided by the public, which served as a valuable guide for our redesign endeavours. We are committed to developing and enhancing the website to facilitate communication.