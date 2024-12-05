Connect with us

Business

CBN unveils new website
Advertisement

Business

Zenith Bank takes Bank of the Year Award at the Banker Awards 2024

Business

Nigeria prices $2.2bn in a 6.5, 10-year Eurobonds with peak order books in excess of $9.0bn

Business

'We'll keep investing in Nigerian stories,' Netflix says amid exit rumours

Business

Senate passes ISB 2024 to boost market regulation

Business

FG disengages Togo, Benin degree holders from MDAs

Business

Ecobank’s Design, Build Expo 2024: Obasanjo commends Julius Berger-AFP products

Business

Mass retirement: CBN claims staff voluntarily left

Business

Market sheds N19bn as NGXASI closes marginally lower by 0.03%

Business

Ogun Gov, Abiodun to Present 2025 budget, commission OGHA Complex Wednesday

Business

CBN unveils new website

Published

1 hour ago

on

CBN unveils new website

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a newly redesigned website on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The redesigned website introduces a variety of new content, which encompasses a broader spectrum of information regarding the Bank’s mandate. Additionally, the website is responsive to mobile devices, facilitating navigation across various web browsers and devices.

The Bank is grateful for the feedback provided by the public, which served as a valuable guide for our redesign endeavours. We are committed to developing and enhancing the website to facilitate communication.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *