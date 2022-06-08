We'll banish 'Poverty Development Party' in 2023 - Tinubu

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has vowed to banish the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Tinubu in his address after being declared winner of the ruling party’s primary on Wednesday, described the PDP as Poverty Development Party, while warning Nigerian against given the party a chance to return to power in 2023.

Tinubu emerged victorious at primary election held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Tuesday.

Tinubu beat other aspirants, including Rotimi Amaechi, Yemi Osibanjo, the vice president; Ahmad Lawan, senate president; Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor; Ben Ayade, Cross River State governor and David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi State, at the primaries characterised by intrigues.

Tinubu polled 271 votes to defeat Amaechi who had 316 votes, while Osibanjo, the vice president, took third position with 235 votes.

Ahmad Lawan came fourth with 152 votes and Yahaya Bello scored 47 votes to take 5th position.

The results were announced on Wednesday afternoon.