According to News Express, the passengers of a Kaduna-bound train who were recently kidnapped over two months ago when the train was attacked have regained their freedom from the terrorists.

“Alhamdulillah my mum and elder sister have just being released at the moment in a medical facilities receiving medication in Kaduna.

“Thank you for your prayers,” Yusuf Atta, whose relations were among the abducted passengers, said excitedly in a Whatsapp group chat today, Wednesday, June 08, 2022.

Whether or not Iall the passengers regained their freedom and if ransom was paid to secure their release are, however, not clear.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwa,is also yet to confirm the report.