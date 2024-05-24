Dr. Alex Otti, governor of Abia State, has assured that his administration is working hard to address the infrastructural needs of the various zones in the State, as part of his grassroots development agenda.

Governor Otti, who stated this on Thursday in Ohafia during a town hall meeting with the five local government areas in Abia North Senatorial District, as part of activities to mark his one year in office, said the meeting afforded him the opportunity to interact with the people as he took stock.

“I’m happy that I’ve listened to you. A lot of people that spoke, talked about roads. I’m sure you remember that about less than a year ago, there was even no road but today, we are making progress.

“The journey of a thousand miles starts with one step. I can assure you that this journey has started and it will never stop,” Governor Otti declared.

The Governor, who also used the forum to appreciate the people of Abia North for their massive support culminating in his electoral Victory last year, said his administration is focused and poised to change the narrative across board despite obvious challenges.

Otti, according to a statement by Kazie Uko, his chief press secretary, reassured that his government is not one that shares money but uses the resources of the State to work for the people, stressing that he would submit himself to audit by the time he was done with his governorship.

According to him, his administration will from next month commence local government tour of the 17 Local government councils in the state, in order to have an assessment of the areas.

“That we are organising these town hall meetings in senatorial districts, is just the beginning. By next month, we will start with our visitation to every local government. From there, we will move to the communities. It is just for us to hear from you and to feel your pulse and also get your assessment on how this government has performed in the last 12 months.

“Of course, we cannot do everything in one day; of course, there may be things that we’ve not done right, because we are only human and if there’s anything that we’ve not done right, bring them to us so that we can review them.

“So, what I can assure you is that we have every community in mind, we have every ward in mind, we have every local government in mind,” Governor Otti assured.

In his remark, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu, said the town hall meeting was designed to better the welfare of the people of Abia North. He enjoined them to bare their minds to the Governor, saying that Governor Alex Otti had within the period under review redefined governance.

In his opening remarks on behalf of other mayors of the zone, the Mayor of Ohafia Local Government Area, Chief David Ogba, commended the Governor for his responsive governance, which he described as a testament to addressing the needs and aspirations of the communities across the zone.

While giving the scorecard of their various councils, mayor’s of Isuikwuato, Air Vice marshall Chiwendu Onyike (Rtd); Umunneochi, Mr. Ndubuisi Ike; and Barrister Chijioke Nwankwo of Bende, highlighted their various achievements, made possible through the support of the Governor and commended him for what he has been able to accomplish within one year in office.

Also speaking, the national vice chairman, South East of the Labour Party, Ceekay Igara, and the member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Hon. Uchenna Okoro, expressed joy that the Governor had been living up to expectation and further restated that every part of the state, including the grassroots, are feeling the impact of good governance.

The meeting provided opportunity for stakeholders and community leaders in Abia North to appreciate the Governor as well as present their challenges to the State Chief Executive.

