The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has denied apologizing to Donald Duke, a former governor of Cross River, for using his photograph to depict Bola Tinubu in a documentary.

Last week, the former governor of Cross River claimed that his photo was passed off as a young Tinubu in the documentary.

Amid the controversy, a statement said to have been issued by the APC presidential campaign council said the picture was inadvertently used, while tendering an apology to the former Cross River governor.

But in a statement on Monday, Bayo Onanuga, the campaign’s media director, said it did not issue any statement on the matter.

He asked Nigerians to disregard the reports as “fake news”.

“Our attention has been drawn to a press statement currently in circulation credited to the Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Bayo Onanuga,” he said.

“In the said statement, Mr. Onanuga was reported to have apologised to Mr. Donald Duke for an error in the use of his picture in a documentary on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We want to categorically state that the Directorate of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council did not authorise the said statement and Mr. Onanuga didn’t issue any statement on behalf of the campaign council and our principal, Asiwaju Tinubu today.

“We urge the media and members of the public to disregard the statement as fake news designed to create confusion and mislead the public.”