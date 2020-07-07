Adebayo Obajemu

Vodacom Business (Nigeria) Limited has announced the appointment of Mr Valentine Chime as the Managing Director of its operations. In a statement from the company on Monday, the appointment is at the instance of the board of directors.

With this new job, Chime is now saddled with the responsibility of driving the company’s vision of becoming Africa’s leading cloud and digital service provider, the statement read.

Before his new appointment, Valentine Chime was with Aruwa Capital, a private equity company investing across West Africa. He also worked at Kaizen Venture Partners, a private equity company focused on distressed assets. He has held various C-suite positions in a number of portfolio companies in different sectors.

Chime expressed his enthusiasm to take up the position and challenge of building the Vodacom brand in the country. He said:

“Vodacom Business Africa (Nigeria) Limited is well-known and very respected in the industry, and I look forward to taking up this mission.

“Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation, and we are perfectly positioned to deliver intelligent connectivity through seamless delivery of cloud and digital services and technologies to our clients.”