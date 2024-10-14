Connect with us

Nation

VIDEO: Residents escape death as two storey building collapses in Orile Iganmu, Lagos
41 seconds ago

VIDEO: Residents escape death as two storey building collapses in Orile Iganmu, Lagos

Residents on Monday morning escaped death following the collapse of two storey building in Orile Iganmu, Lagos State.

The building collapsed on Monday morning as people were about to start their business activities for the day.

Sharing a video of the incident, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, @LagosRescue, said the structure comprised three rooms on the top floor, three rooms on the first floor, and four shops on the ground floo

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service notifies the public of a building collapse that occurred at Number 1, Amosun Street, off Baale Street, Orile Iganmu, within the Apapa Iganmu Local Council Development Area (LCDA),” Margaret Adeseye, the agency’s director said.

“A distress call was received at 08:24 hours, prompting an immediate response. The emergency team arrived at the scene by 08:42 hours and discovered that a two-storey building had collapsed. The structure comprised three rooms on the top floor, three rooms on the first floor, and four shops on the ground floor.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties. Officials from the Sari Iganmu Fire Station, in collaboration with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), and the Orile Iganmu Police Station, quickly secured the site and coordinated the rescue operation.

“The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. The Lagos State Government remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and encourages the public to stay vigilant, reporting any signs of structural instability.

“Further updates will be communicated as more details emerge.”

Watch video below:

Obinna Ezugwu.

